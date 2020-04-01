Otsego treasurer: Pandemic could cut revenue at least 10%

Otsego County could face a revenue deficit of 10% or more this year, based on loss projections because of a drop in sales and bed taxes, combined with a crippled state budget that has yet to be finalized in Albany, Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles told the county's Board of Representatives during its monthly meeting Wednesday, April 1.
Ruffles told the Board of Representatives he has been monitoring discussions on the state budget, which was due April 1, but has yet to be passed, and has also had conversations with budget experts at the New York State Association of Counties about the loss of sales and bed tax revenues.
"I hate to be the bad news guy," he said, but projections show sales tax revenues dropping between 5% and 20% this year, with many businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he was told an area that relies on summer tourism, such as Otsego County, would likely be on the high end of the estimate.
"If you add all that up, you might be looking at a $7, $8, $9 million loss," he said. "That is almost two-thirds of our tax levy."
Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said with the state in unknown territory because of pre-existing budget shortfalls, compounded by the cost of dealing with the pandemic, even state reimbursement money already promised to the county from spending done in previous years, could be rescinded.
Proposed changes to Medicaid reimbursements have also been discussed at the state level, and could be devastating to this year's county budget, Ruffles said.
Otsego County passed a 2020 budget of about $120 million in December, which included about $90 million in estimated revenues. Bliss said next year's budget will be constricted, and every department will have to do the best they can to cut costs. Ruffles said department heads are already coming to him with ideas about purchases that are approved but could be put on hold, as well as suggestions for cuts next year.
Board Vice Chair Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon, said the county's marketing partner, Destination Marketing Corporation of Otsego County, has put all advertising on hold, and is also preparing to deal with a shortfall in funding. DMCOC gets part of the county's bed-tax money, and another big part of its budget comes from partnerships with tourism-based business that are also facing uncertain bottom lines this year, because of the pandemic, Kennedy said.
"It is very sad for those people who are depending on a big summer season," Bliss said. "As you all know, it was supposed to be one of the best summers ever, now it may be one of the smallest ever."
"It is very early to think about how this pandemic will affect our finances," Kennedy said. "Everything has sort of changed cataclysmically."
The board met via Facebook Live, with only a few members in the normal meeting room at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown. Most of the members were participating from their homes. The board suspended some of their meeting rules, which was allowed based on a executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in order to keep municipalities meeting during the pandemic. For instance, the meeting was closed to the public, and the Privilege of the Floor section of the meeting, which allows members of the public to speak, was suspended.
As part of its consent agenda, the board unanimously passed two home-rule resolutions, which will allow them to renew or increase tax levies: one will allow the board to raise the bed tax from 4% to 6%, to give extra funding to the highway department; the other will renew the county's 4% local sales tax through Nov. 30, 2023.
