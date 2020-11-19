As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the four-county area, the Otsego County Department of Health announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Copper Fox at 7 Market St. in Oneonta. Those who were at the bar between Nov. 12 and 17 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Those who have symptoms are recommended to get tested and isolate.
The Copper Fox is closed for a minimum of seven days, the department said, and all staff will be tested.
For more information, call 607-547-4231.
At least two more school announced changes because of COVID exposures. Milford Central School changed to fully remote effective Friday, Nov. 20, through Nov. 30, because two staff members tested positive.
Stamford Central School will also be fully remote through Dec. 3 because of a COVID case in the transportation department, the school announced in a robocall to parents.
On Thursday, Nov. 19, Otsego County announced 14 new positive cases, a day after announcing 18, the highest since the pandemic began, excluding the college outbreak. As of Thursday, there have been 1,142 total case in the county, with 75 active cases, an increase of 17, and one person is hospitalized. Eight people have died of the disease since the pandemic began in March.
Hartwick College continued to see no new cases, with only one active case on campus Thursday. SUNY Oneonta reported three new cases, according to the SUNY COVID dashboard, bringing its total to 741 since August.
Chenango County announced a dozen new cases Thursday, with nine new active, bringing the totals to 518 and 55, respectively. Active hospitalizations remained at three, and 458 people were listed as recovered, an increase of 17. The number of people quarantined jumped by 37 to 363. Nine people in the county have died from COVID-19 complications.
Delaware reported seven new positive cases Thursday, bringing its total to 296 since the pandemic began. There were two additional cases, but one fewer hospitalization, with 53 and five respectively. An additional five people have recovered, and there are 187 people in quarantine, 10 fewer than Wednesday. Nine people have died of the disease in the county.
Schoharie did not issue an update Thursday, but the state COVID dashboard reported two new cases, with a total of 162 cases.
