Otsego County Department of Health announced a potential COVID-19 exposure at the American Legion at 60 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The department is asking that those who spent time at the Legion any time from Nov. 25 through Nov 30 to monitor for symptoms. Those who have developed symptoms are recommended to get tested and isolate.
For more information, call 607-547-4231.
Updated numbers have not been released by Otsego County since Thursday.
Schoharie County announced it has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with attending a Skeeter Creek musical event at Frog Alley Brewery in Schenectady County on Nov. 25. Not all were part of the same group, the county DOH said on its Facebook page. Although the event isn't in the county's jurisdiction, officials encouraged those who attended the event to monitor for symptoms and if symptoms develop to self-quarantine and get tested.
According to the state COVID tracker website, Schoharie County reported 15 new cases, with 235 total cases.
Delaware County announced 13 new cases Saturday, Dec. 5, bringing its total cases to 425, with 94 active cases, six people hospitalized. There are 254 people in quarantine. There have 322 recoveries and nine people have died of COVID-19 complications.
