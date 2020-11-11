Customers of Applebee's in Oneonta are being warned of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Southside Oneonta restaurant earlier this month.
A worker, who last worked Monday, Nov. 9, has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating at home, restaurant and county officials said in a media release.
The restaurant closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday, hiring a professional sanitation service to disinfect from top to bottom, and is scheduled to reopen today. The restaurant has mandatory safety protocols in place every day including worker health and temperature checks prior to each shift, mandatory face mask use, thorough cleaning and disinfecting throughout every shift and a dining room and bar adhering to social distancing at all times, the release said.
The Otsego County Department of Health is asking anyone who dined at Applebee’s in Oneonta at the following times to monitor for symptoms through Monday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7; 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8; and 4:30 to 11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Otsego County reported four new cases Tuesday, Nov. 10, bringing the total number of cases to 1,072. There are 39 active cases and no one is hospitalized. A majority of the total cases are linked to the colleges in Oneonta, with 755 probable and confirmed cases linked to SUNY Oneonta and 64 to Hartwick, the county said. Eight people have died from the disease since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile Hartwick reported no new active cases on Wednesday, with its total at 66, nine of them active cases on campus.
In Chenango County, there were four new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 472. Of those 36 are active and four people are hospitalized. There are 240 people in quarantine, and 413 people have recovered. Nine people have died from complications related to the disease.
On Tuesday, Delaware County reported 10 new cases, bringing its total to 251. Of those, 72 are active with 11 people hospitalized. There are 240 people in quarantine and 170 people have recovered, the county said. Nine people have died in the county from COVID-19.
Schoharie County last reported its totals on Oct. 27. There have been 115 cases in the county, with one death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.