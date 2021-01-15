The Otsego County Department of Health has issued a COVID-19 alert for patrons of three area bars.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta informed the department of a bartender who tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who visited the bar at the club between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, or noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, should monitor for symptoms for 14 days, the post said. Anyone who becomes symptomatic should seek a COVID-19 test and isolate themselves immediately.
The club planned to shut down Friday, Jan. 15, to fully clean and disinfect the facility and monitor results of other employees who have been tested. The club plans to open as soon as it is safe to do so, the post said.
A media release on Friday also named two Richfield Springs bars as potential hotspots.
According to the release, there was potential COVID-19 exposure at the Richfield Veterans Club at 13 Lake St. and the Genesee Tap Room at 38 Lake St.
Anyone who spent time at the Vets Club any time from Jan. 8 through Jan. 10 or the Genesee Tap Room on Jan. 8 or 13 should monitor themselves for symptoms, the release said, and take appropriate measures if they develop.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call 607-547-4231.
The county reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There are now 212 active cases in the county, with 13 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,295 cases and 23 deaths recorded since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County Public Health reported 15 new cases Friday. According to a media release, there are 177 active cases in the county, with 12 people hospitalized and 287 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 973 cases and 18 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 227 active cases in the county, with 25 people hospitalized and 548 under active quarantine. There have been 1,612 confirmed cases and 30 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 33 new cases Friday, and has had 851 confirmed cases since tracking of the disease began, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
