Otsego County Department of Health announced today a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Copper Fox at 7 Market St. in Oneonta. Those who were at the bar between Nov. 12 and 17 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.
Those who have symptoms are recommended to get tested and isolate.
The Copper Fox is closed for a minimum of seven days, the department said, and all staff will be tested.
For more information, call 607-547-4231.
The county reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since the pandemic began, excluding the college outbreak. There have been 1,128 total case in the county, with 58 active cases, an increase of 15, and one person is hospitalized.
