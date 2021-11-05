After an exhaustive search, the original statue that stood atop the Ouleout Valley Cemetery's fountain has been found and will be restored.
Cemetery board member Jeff McCormack said he read through the minutes of the cemetery board meetings to determine when the statue was taken off the fountain.
“In 1975, it was decided to take it down because it was breaking down,” he said.
After 1975, the statue wasn't mentioned in the minutes, but McCormack said the minutes mentioned cleaning out a storage building in 1984 or 1985 and he deduced that whoever cleaned out the building may have come across the statue.
He contacted the person who was the cemetery's sexton at the time the building was cleaned out and asked who cleaned out the building. He got a list of names and “went knocking on doors asking if they had the statue,” McCormack said.
He said one person “acted like they knew where the statue was, so I kept going back to that person.” The person who had the statue admitted it and “swore me to secrecy,” McCormack said. The statue was stored in a closet in the person's house and is in relatively in good shape. The statue stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 112 pounds. It is missing a finger and its right foot, which will be repaired along with the other three statues in the fountain.
The fountain was designed by the J. W. Fiske Co. in New York City. The company created decorative cast iron fountains, urns, statues and more and, when they closed, Robinson Iron Corp. in Alabama purchased many of the company's molds, McCormack said.
“According to the foundry, it won't be a problem to repair,” he said.
The cemetery board is raising funds to refurbish the fountain. The cost to refurbish is $75,000 and so far the board has raised $14,000, McCormack said. The four statues in the fountain are made of zinc, while the rest of the fountain is cast iron.
McCormack said he spoke at the Franklin Railroad and Community Museum's committee meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3 about finding the statue and the committee “offered to put her on display to get the word out we found it and to get more donations.”
The museum is open every second Saturday, November through April from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Franklin Farmers Market. It is also open the last Sunday of the month from 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, visit the museum's Facebook page.
For more information about the fountain, or to donate toward its restoration, visit ouleoutvalleycemetery.org
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.