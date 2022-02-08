Ouleout fountain heads to Alabama for restoration work

The Ouleout Valley Cemetery's historic fountain is heading to Alabama for restoration.
Luke Robinson, sales/marketing manager of Robinson Iron Corporation in Alexander City, Alabama, said the fountain is being dismantled piece by piece, loaded on a flatbed truck and driven to Alabama. Once in Alabama, "we will clean all the pieces. Anything that can be restored will be restored and anything that cannot be restored will be recast," he said. "We have several molds."
He said the statue that sat on top of the fountain is called Venus Rising from the Sea and said while his company doesn't have a pattern for the mold, the statue can be restored. The statue was taken off of the fountain in 1975 because it was deteriorating, cemetery board member Jeff McCormack said. The statue had been missing for about 36 years before McCormack tracked it down in the fall.
The fountain, which will take between 14 and 16 weeks to restore, will be restored to its original color — black with an antique wash, Robinson said. It was painted green between 20 and 40 years ago. After the statues of Hope and Constance were removed, it was obvious the statues weren't removed when it was painted green because very old rust was discovered on the fountain's pillar, he said.
"Cast iron holds up very well, but it's time to clean this," Robinson said. "We've done a lot of these fountains. Most are 100 to 150 years old like this one."
Robinson said his grandfather started the business in 1946 and bought the patterns of two prominent New York cast iron fountain manufacturers J. L. Mott and J. W. Fiske. Fiske was the designer and manufacturer of the fountain in the Ouleout Valley Cemetery, and Robinson said the fountain dates back to 1884. He said most of the fountains his company restores have been in town or village squares and are the focal point of the town, and it was a little unusual to see one in a cemetery. The company has restored fountains that are located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maine, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia. The company has also restored fountains from Romania, Mexico and Singapore, Robinson said.
Josh Short, who was dismantling the fountain with fellow Robinson Iron employee Michael Childress, said the fountain in Franklin "is really unique. It will look really good when it comes back."
When the outside base was removed old bricks were unearthed. Robinson explained bricks were put between the concrete base and the cast iron base so when the concrete expands it wouldn't crack the cast iron. McCormack said the bricks will be removed and new ones placed around the base. The fountain will also be moved one foot farther away from the road and the base will be built higher than the road. There will also be a pump system installed to recirculate the water in the fountain.
He said he was amazed the cemetery association had raised enough money to get the fountain sent to be restored so quickly. However, the cemetery association still needs to raise about $25,000 for the fountain's restoration. The association will be selling bricks and there will be a golf tournament in the spring, he said.
To make a donation, make checks out to the Ouleout Valley Cemetery and mail to Ouleout Valley Cemetery, PO Box 62, Franklin, NY 13775.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
