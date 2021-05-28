Otsego Outdoors has announced a summer outdoor challenge similar to one that drew outdoor enthusiasts to recreation sites throughout Otsego County during the winter.
According to a media release, the challenge features 16 activities. Participants who complete eight of them between May 29 and Labor Day can earn an Otsego Outdoors Summer Octet patch.
The program is a collaborative effort among Otsego 2000, the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Otsego Land Trust. A similar program, the Winter Octet, was completed by more than 175 people, the release said.
“We’re eager to highlight new places to enjoy with the Summer Octet challenge,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which manages the program.
The program features hiking trails in Fetterley Forest in Richfield; Basswood Pond State Forest in Burlington Flats; R. Milton Hick Memorial State Forest in Roseboom; Star Field and Glimmerglass State Park in Cooperstown; Wilber Park and Robert V. Riddell State Park in Oneonta; and Gilbert Lake State Park in Laurens. People can kayak, canoe or paddleboard in Otsego Lake from Brookwood Point; along the Susquehanna River and Goodyear Lake from the Portlandville boat launch; along Butternut Creek from Copes Corners Park; and in Canadarago Lake to reach Deowongo Island. Cycling routes travel around New Lisbon, and from Oneonta to Otego. In addition, people can take art walks on the Cherry Valley Artworks Sculpture Trail, which will begin July 2, and the G.E.M. Sculpture Park in Gilbertsville.
The Summer Octet form and information on the destinations are available at otsegooutdoors.org, by calling 607-547-8881 or by sending an email to outdoors@otsego2000.org. Participants who complete eight activities between May 29 and September 6 will receive the Summer Octet patch. The Summer Octet also has paddling or biking options. There is a $5 fee per patch. A Fall Octet challenge will be announced in September, the release said. More information is available at otsegooutdoors.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.