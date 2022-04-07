Overhaul of Doubleday Field is making progress

Renovations are progressing at Doubleday Field, the 102-year-old baseball stadium in Cooperstown built on the pasture where Abner Doubleday is said to have invented the game in 1839.
A new grandstand and redesigned entrance, the first two phases of the renovation, are already finished. A new building on the third-base line to house locker rooms and public bathrooms is about 70% done and scheduled for completion by the end of June, according to Cooperstown public works superintendent Mitch Hotaling.
“Currently you’d see a building with a roof and brick on three sides. The interior is all under construction,” Hotaling said. Additional bleachers beside the new building are planned for installation in the spring of 2023.
The project, with an original price estimate of $5.8 million, has had nearly $1 million in cost overruns. Much of this increase was due to an unexpected need for soil remediation, which drove up the price tag by more than $600,000, Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said in a telephone interview Thursday, April 7.
“The reason those 1950s concrete bleachers cracked and became unusable was that the fill in that area of the field was not compacted,” she said. Either soil removal or significant pilings were needed in order to put new bleachers or a building along that third base line.
The Otsego County Board voted to allocate $50,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the new third baseline building at their monthly meeting April 6. Rep. Keith McCarty, R-Richfield, Springfield, opposed the idea. He said that the villages he represents also have park facilities that need upgrades but don’t get county support.
In response to McCarty’s argument, “All I can say is, does their pavilion in Richfield, you know, provide 19 public bathrooms for a tourism industry which benefits the county through sales tax and bed tax?” Tillapaugh said. “I pointed out in my presentation to the county that we're an incredible tourism draw, but no other small community of 1,750 people has a great deal of tourism infrastructure to support.”
Cooperstown received $89,000 of ARPA funds last August, “which was less than barely 10% of what we'd lost, you know, in other streams,” she said.
“The impact on the village of Cooperstown was significant, with close to $1 million in losses from our major funding streams — of paid parking, sales tax and Doubleday Field rentals. $1 million represents nearly one-third of the village’s annual general operating budget,” Tillapaugh had told the county board. “Obviously, a funding program based solely on population does not take into consideration the uniqueness of Cooperstown as a tourism engine for the region.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.