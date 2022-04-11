Overnight fire destroys house in Trout Creek

An early morning fire destroyed a house in Trout Creek Monday, April 11.
According to Trout Creek Fire Chief Josh LaTourette, the department was called to the fire next to Rhonda’s Grill & Roadhouse at 9275 State Highway 206 at 4:08 a.m. and the department arrived on the scene at 4:20 a.m.
"The house was fully engulfed when we arrived on the scene," LaTourette said. "The house is a total loss."
The house was part of the restaurant property and was empty, he said. The garage standing between the house and the restaurant suffered heat damage, but did not catch fire.
"The fire melted the siding," he said. The restaurant was not damaged.
In addition to the Trout Creek Fire Department, the Masonville, Sidney Center, Walton and Sidney Fire Departments responded to the scene. The Franklin Fire Department was on standby in the Sidney Center firehouse, the Deposit Fire Department was on standby in the Masonville firehouse and Delhi was on standby in the Walton firehouse, LaTourette said. Hancock was on standby for the southern portion of Trout Creek's fire district near the Cannonsville Reservoir, he said. About 35 firefighters battled the blaze.
He said when the firefighters arrived they decided to battle it from outside because "we didn't know if there were any holes in the floor."
In addition to the fire departments, the Delaware County Emergency Services coordinator, NYSEG and the state Department of Transportation were on the scene, he said.
"DOT directed traffic and provided salt for the road when it got icy," he said. "I want to give a big thank you to everyone who helped us out today."
He said investigators from the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the cause of the fire was accidental and started in the laundry room of the house. According to an article The Daily Star ran in February, owners Dave and Rhonda Stanton were planning to rent out the house as an Airbnb.
