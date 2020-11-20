Owl found in Rockefeller tree to be returned to Oneonta

(AP) — A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and is set to be released back home Saturday.
The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles northwest in Oneonta and brought to Manhattan on Saturday.
The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where it is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.
“I just want to make sure he’s well-fed before he goes,” Director Ellen Kalish told the Daily Freeman on Thursday. “He was a little on the thin side when he came in. He probably hadn’t eaten in a number of days. So I just want to make sure that he’s at his best weight and health, and then he goes.”
Rockefeller will be released this weekend in a "cluster of conifers" in Oneonta, Kalish said.
The center's staff is optimistic that Rockefeller will succeed in making a new home for himself once returned to the surroundings from which he came before hitching a ride on the giant tree.
"Rockefeller is eating, drinking, taking his own baths, and he is doing wonderfully," Kalish told Schenectady television station WRGB.
Asked by the station's anchor, Greg Floyd, a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, if she was surprised by the outpouring of affection for the tiny owl, Kalish said: "It's been amazing to have a story like this that really touches all people. And it is an educational opportunity as well because most of us don't know that these little owls live among us."
CNHI's Joe Mahoney contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.