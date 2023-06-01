Oneonta World of Learning has announced it is the recipient of a $1,000 Employee Vibrant Community Grant from Corning Incorporated Foundation.
According to a media release, the grant will support OWL’s general operating expenses, programs, materials, and facilities.
The grant was made possible by Corning employee and local Girl Scout leader Julie Smith, who nominated OWL for the grant, the release said. Smith is a leader with Girl Scout Troop 30043, which meets at OWL and has hosted events, activities and exhibits at the OWL Playhouse in Fortin Park.
“I appreciate all the OWL has done for the community and for the local Girl Scouts,” Smith said. “The museum is full of fun and wondrous things to do each time children visit.”
The Corning Incorporated Foundation is a charitable contributions organization established by Corning Incorporated in 1952. It "strives to foster vibrant, enriching, and supportive Corning communities," the release said. The foundation focuses on education, human services, culture, and volunteerism in Corning business locations.
OWL’s grant is one of 50 EVCG grants awarded to nonprofit organizations in 2023.
“As a volunteer-led, community supported nonprofit organization, OWL is sustained through support from partners like Corning who value the play-based learning opportunities we provide to the community,” OWL Board President Roger Chauveron said. “We are grateful to the Corning Incorporated Foundation for this generous donation.”
