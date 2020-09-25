One of Chenango County’s oldest family-owned art studios will soon change hands.
Gallery Three-Two-One, which offers ceramics, jewelry, wall art and glasswork from more than 75 artists, was founded in 1994 by Diane and Bill Troxell of Oxford.
The gallery, so named for the three women, Diane and her daughters, Erin and Sarah, and the two boys, Bill and Ian, who came together as one family, also houses the Troxell’s ceramics studio, Strong Stone Pottery, and Seek & Restore Furniture, a company owned by Sarah and her husband, Ron Smith.
Bill and his son, Ian, moved into a barn he bought in the 1980s, living in a small side room called the milkhouse as he gradually converted the building into a ceramics studio.
Bill and Diane, both single parents at the time, met in 1984 and were married in 1988
“I was not artistic. I was into business,” Diane said. “I started from scratch, really. The first thing he taught me was how to make clay.”
Bill said he saves about a dollar a pound by making his own clay in a cement mixer.
“A lot of pottery is more expensive than ours, which is really crazy to me because clay is just dirt,” Sarah said.
“Back in the day, my parents used to make 10,000 pots a year,” she said.
Sarah recalled spending 35 or more weekends a year with her family, traveling around the country to sell their wares at craft shows
“That was the basis for what we did before the gallery,” Bill said. “We built the gallery with the hope that we could at least partially support ourselves and expose the local community to American art and craft work.”
Bill, a Norwich native and Oxford grad, studied ceramics and art at Jacksonville University and the University of Florida at Gainesville, and spent several years apprenticing in multiple studios.
As a Peace Corps volunteer in India, Bill said, he befriended a local potter who used to bring in his own clay from the Himalayan Mountains. He spent 10 to 12 years studying under Ruby Wang, a brush painter from Binghamton, but credits Fred Buhner, his middle school art teacher, as his first true mentor.
Gallery Three-Two-One is the exclusive retailer of the whimsical animal sculptures crafted by Buhner, who has since passed away, Sarah said.
“There’s parts of this that are difficult that I don’t like to do, but there’s parts of every job that are like that. The most rewarding is the creative part,” Bill said. “Half of the job is making a pot and the other half is selling it.”
“In 2013, I told my parents I wanted to buy the gallery when they were ready to retire,” Sarah said. “I would always be here for them whenever they needed anything, even driving back and forth from her teaching job in Schenectady, but for a long time, it wasn’t something I thought I would ever be able to do.”
Sarah said her father told her she would have to learn the artistry behind the business. Determined, she bought a kiln for $100 on Craigslist, which she still uses, and taught herself to throw bowls, cups and plates in her kitchen.
These days, Sarah makes the pots and Bill decorates them, while Diane does slab work and loads the kiln.
In retirement, Diane said she plans to dedicate more time to All Animals Matter, an organization that facilitates low-cost spay and neuter services for local pet owners.
“We wish that I had started earlier, but I never thought it was an option,” Sarah said. “My husband never planned on being part of this either.”
Ron worked for many years at his father’s steel fabrication business, Little Boy’s Shop in Oxford, which makes parts for Raymond, Amphenol Aerospace and NASA, according to Sarah.
“We joke around, but this is a family business. We’ve always worked,” Sarah said. “We have our differences, but we always work. That’s what our parents have instilled in us. We all have pride in the business. We all have pride in what our parents do.”
“There’s always the next pot, there’s always a better pot,” Bill said. “You’re always learning, and you still make mistakes.”
The business will be officially passed down to the Smiths at the gallery’s fall open house Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gallery Three-Two-One is open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gallery32one.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.