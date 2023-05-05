Two Oxford teachers are being honored for their work teaching agriculture.
According to a media release, the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization , U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and Farm Credit "work together each year to honor teachers in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from around the country for the innovative ways they use agricultural concepts to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies, STEM, STEAM and more." Clayton and Megan Kappauf, who teach at Oxford Academy and Central School District were selected as 2023 National Excellence in Teaching about Agriculture Award winners. Eight awards were given across the country.
"Clayton and Megan Kappauf have found creative ways to bring their passion for gardening, food production, and food processing into their classrooms," the release said. "With the use of equipment such as grow towers, dehydrators, and aeroponic grow systems, students are exposed to a variety of different fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs and their uses."
The Kappaufs will receive an expense-paid professional development experience to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Orlando, Florida, where they will be recognized onstage in front of an audience of more than 600 of their peers, the release said.
