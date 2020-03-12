Oxford Academy and Central School District is facing a budget deficit of more than a million dollars, according to district officials.
A January report by the Office of the New York State Comptroller listed Oxford as “susceptible to fiscal stress,” rating the district 43.3 on a scale of 100.
In a March 5 post to the district’s website and Facebook page, Superintendent John Hillis said drafting the 2020-2021 school budget is “proving to be challenging to say the least.”
Hillis, who did not return several requests for comment, attributed the deficit to several factors, laying particular emphasis on the district’s rising costs of operation.
With the Jan. 21 release of the proposed Executive Budget, the district learned it would receive $12,282,951 in state aid, Hillis said. Despite it being a $266,354 increase from the prior year, Hillis said, the district still faced a half-million-dollar deficit.
In the following weeks, Hillis said, district officials learned of an increase in employee health insurance costs, more than doubling the deficit to $1,028,000.
“Finding a solution to this problem is no easy task,” Hillis wrote. “Difficult decisions are required to be made and we have been weighing our options very carefully for months.”
“More than anything, our goals have been the security of our buildings and of course to protect student learning,” he continued. “These have been challenging but we feel we’ve put together a plan that addresses both.
We understand that every person and every program has worth. There is a human aspect to this and we take that very seriously.”
Hillis asked for the support and understanding of the community, noting that “not everyone will agree with the actions we take.”
“This is not something that any of us want to see happen but this is a reality we must face,” he wrote. “We realize the weight of the decisions that we’re forced to make and hope the community understands that we take no joy in any of them.”
