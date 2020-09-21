Pa. man charged with rape of a minor

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday, Sept. 19, and charged with several charges related to the rape of a minor, State Police announced Monday, Sept. 21.
Keane M. Bokol, 27, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was charged with the felonies of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sex act and second degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child and an unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.
The case began as a report of a missing child in the town of Esperence, troopers said. The investigation revealed that Bokol had met the child through a chat app and arranged to meet with the child. He traveled to the child’s home and then left the child’s home with the child in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, the release said. Bokol is accused of then engaging in sexual and oral intercourse with the child who is less than 15 years old.
State Police are looking for any information the public may have about seeing a dark gray 2003 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania registration JCT 3462 in Schoharie and Montgomery counties on or around Sept. 19. Troopers said there may be others victimized by Bokol and ask those with information to call State Police at 518-234-9401.
Bokol was arraigned in the Cobleskill Town Court and sent to Schoharie County Jail on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Bokol is scheduled to appear in Cobleskill Town Court at 11 a.m. Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.