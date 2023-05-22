The Unadilla Historical Association is pairing paddles and preservation.
According to a media release, “On Saturday, June 17, the Unadilla Historical Association is holding a canoe trip for up to 40 paddlers to connect people with the Susquehanna River.” The cost is $50 per person.
UHA Treasurer Brian Danforth said the group has been planning the “historical sojourn” since 2022. Trip details, he said, were finalized in March.
“We went to a meeting last year, about this time, and the National Parks Service and some other river organizations were trying to get interest in creating a river trail — a blue way,” he said. “Green ways are paths or hiking trails, so there’s a movement afoot to bring more exposure to the river and all the good resources we have from it for recreation and things like that. We’d like to bring notoriety to the Susquehanna as well (as other rivers), and … increase business. We thought we’d do our part and get the ball rolling and start it up in Unadilla.”
Don Tuttle, UHA president, said the float facilitates viewing local history “more as an active participation event.”
“The old role of a historical association is a bunch of people get together and talk and maybe publish a book … and say, ‘We’ve got a museum and if we’re open, you can come,’” he said. “I don’t like that idea anymore. We wanted to do … a canoe event that emphasized the ecology of the river and educational tours and help build a base of citizenry interested in conservation and pollution abatement to look at the river rather than just a vehicle for a race from Cooperstown to Bainbridge, but a recreational opportunity for slower canoers interested in what we see on the river and the history of it. So, we developed the canoe trip into more of a show-and-tell down the river.”
The day will begin at the Zaveral Racing Equipment plant in Wells Bridge, with a breakfast featuring local bagels and coffee, Danforth said, and paddlers will put in from there. The trip will include historical and ecological presentations along the way, he said, culminating with a boxed lunch at Muddy River Brewery.
“(Local historian) Kurt Riegel is going to talk about the Susquehanna Turnpike, or the Catskill Turnpike,” Danforth said. “He’s done a lot of research and we had some new mile markers made; three bluestone markers with the mileages on them, and one is going to be planted by the bridge on (state Highway) 357, and Kurt is going to talk about the historical importance of the roadway expanding.
“Then, at the Unadilla Fishing Access, Don (Tuttle) will talk about the nature and history of the river, and I’m going to talk about conservation,” he continued. “I work for Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation and do a lot of work with Delaware County farmers in the river basin, and there’s a lot going on to make the river cleaner and make it a viable resource. Then (historical re-enactor) Phil Craver will come and speak on the Iroquois dressed in all his gear and it will be a great opportunity for folks to learn about the first inhabitants of the area. He’ll talk while we’re eating lunch.”
Tuttle said he and Danforth will present as Susquehanna Riverkeepers, an “ecological subgroup interested in the river and its economy.”
“What I hope to happen is, out of the 40 people that go down the river, some will maybe want to come back and lead another trip after that,” he said. “The Susquehanna Riverkeepers will continue to sponsor, through the historical association.”
Lunch will further highlight area offerings, Danforth and Tuttle said, with participants receiving a “goody bag.”
“We will supply to everyone a Susquehanna Riverkeepers backpack and they’ll collect various things about the river, including when they get to Muddy River, a lunchbox with gift certificates for various vendors,” Tuttle said. “We want that backpack to be something they can carry next year, because we want to continue this event … and continue to emphasize the upper Susquehanna as part of a series of river trails that stretch from here to Philadelphia. We’re doing a vendor sheet as a liner in the lunchbox (because) we want to get the local emphasis on that, as well.”
Danforth and Tuttle said the bags will also include a Susquehanna geology primer, custom patches and T-shirts.
Tuttle said funding for the float has come “from a number of different sources.” Otsego Now, through Otsego County, he said, provided a grant “to cover publicity and some of the smaller costs.”
“They were generous and gave us $1,000 to help, so we expanded it to a larger area than just Unadilla,” he said. “So, now we’re promoting and advertising with the I Love NY campaign and we’ve got our ads as far south as lower Pennsylvania and as far north as Maine. We’re looking for a larger audience of people who would enjoy a one-day tour. We want to make it as memorable an experience as possible.”
Float participants will meet in Wells Bridge at 7:30 a.m., for a 9:30 start. After, Danforth said, paddlers are encouraged to “wind down” off-river at Awestruck Ciders in Sidney. Shuttle services will be available from Muddy River back to Wells Bridge.
To register, contact unadillahistorical@yahoo.com or find the fillable PDF registration form on the “Unadilla Historical Association” Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.