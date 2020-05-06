Pandemic deals devastating blow to Otsego County's finances

The coronavirus pandemic's effect on Otsego County's budget has gone from bad to severe because of the cancellation of most of the 2020 tourism season, but the news could continue to get worse.
"Severe isn't the worst case," Treasurer Allen Ruffles told the county's Board of Representatives at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, May 6, held via Zoom and broadcast on Facebook Live.
A year without the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Induction and Classic weekends, the Glimmerglass Festival, Dreams Park and most of the rest of the tourist economy will leave the county in dire circumstances the rest of the year, and possibly for years to come.
Ruffles said projections from the New York State Association of Counties listed three factors for counties that will suffer the worst effects from the pandemic economy: reliance on tourism, recreation and restaurants.
"That's Otsego County in a nutshell," he said.
The board will hold a second May meeting, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, after a round of committee meetings, which largely will be filled with department heads and committee members discussing layoffs. Personnel Director Penny Gentile told the board she's already gotten a list of about 20 positions from the department heads, but she, too, acknowledged the grim reality, saying she was ready to go to plan A and plan B, and she knew 20 wasn't nearly enough.
Gentile and Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said a likely comparison was neighboring Schoharie County, which last week furloughed 95 workers through July 31, between a third and a fourth of its workforce, depending on how part-time workers are counted.
But no one Wednesday was using the word furlough.
"I don't know that we're going into this thinking it is temporary, unfortunately," Gentile said.
Ruffles said because Otsego County had the lowest property taxes in the state, it relies on sales and bed tax revenues, both of which have been stopped since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "New York State on Pause" executive order went into effect, and will continue to dip even after the reopening, scheduled for May 15.
Cuomo has said the reopening will go by region and follow the Economic Development District map, which places Otsego and Schoharie counties in the Mohawk Valley, along with Fulton, Herkimer, Oneida and Montgomery counties. Bliss said the Mohawk Valley lacks only testing capacity and contact tracers to reopen, but if the counties share tracers, they may be able to meet that goal, he said, leaving only testing as a factor to be overcome.
Still, reopening won't mean much tourism in 2020. The biggest tourism holdout, Cooperstown All Star Village in the town of Oneonta, has only canceled one week of its season, but its future is based on teams from other regions being able to travel. And a phased reopening would limit the types of businesses that are able to reopen.
In addition, state aid could be slashed as much as 50 percent, Ruffles said. However, a delay in the second part of the state budget — expected May 1, it is now scheduled for some time between May 9 and 13, Ruffles said — has kept counties guessing and the projections evolving.
In the middle of the county's grim, grueling, four-hour meeting, Ruffles got another forecast from NYSAC that was even more daunting: a new worst-case scenario projection for the county was lost revenue of $10 million of state aid, $10 million in sales taxes and $1.5 million in bed taxes.
The county was expected to get its sales tax check for March on Wednesday, but Ruffles said it would likely show up in the bank account Thursday morning, giving him a peek into how much revenue the county lost in the first month of the lockdown.
In response to the dire news, the board finalized many of the steps it approved in April's committee work, instituting hiring and spending freezes as part of a consent agenda, and giving Ruffles permission to borrow up to $8 million on a Revenue Anticipation Loan. Ruffles had proposed a $5 million loan last month, but the proposal was unanimously amended and passed for an $8 million dollar loan instead.
The board also tabled a long-sought fire training center, a project that ultimately would have cost about $700,000.
The rare good news, Ruffles said, is the county's fund balance is strong and can be used to offset a good portion of the losses, and the county's cash funds are good. And Gentile said there are 11 employees who could be given retirement packages rather than layoffs.
Still, without knowing the final numbers for state aid, if there will be any type of federal aid, and without a final assessment of what the economy will look like once the state is reopened, the bright spots were eclipsed by the uncertainties and the looming layoffs.
The board also passed two resolution statements, one to Cuomo and the state supporting the regional plan to reopen and requesting to be reopened as soon as health standards allow, and a second one to the federal government, asking for direct federal aid that isn't filtered through the state.
The federal resolution was a late resolution, and passed unanimously, with many board members lauding a late amendment to request the money directly, in fear of the state holding onto the money or not distributing it fairly.
The state resolution came through the Administration Committee, which had passed it language pending, setting off long debates about proper committee routes and the language in two amendments to rewrite the previously unseen resolution.
Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-town of Oneonta, the chair of the Health and Education Committee, said he thought the resolution on a pandemic should have started in his committee. Ultimately, Stammel got the last word on rewrites, aided by Bliss and Vice Chair Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon.
The final draft won over several Democrats, who had other objections to the initial language, but led Rep. Pete Oberacker, R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester, to vote against the second draft, after supporting the first one. He ended up being the only member to dissent, both on the second amendment and the final resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.