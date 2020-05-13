The Farmers’ Museum outside Cooperstown announced Wednesday it has canceled more programs through the end of July.
These programs include the Heritage Plant Sale on May 23 and 24, the Independence Day Celebration, and the Junior Livestock Show, which was to be held July 12 to 14.
The museum will continue with its full schedule of virtual programming that will run through the summer, according to a media release from the museum. The museum plans to reopen to the public shortly after the state authorizes “Phase 4” businesses to resume operation and all appropriate safeguards are fully in place.
Other events that have been canceled at The Farmers Museum are the May 24 Sunset at the Farm Photography Workshop, Blacksmithing Weekend on June 13, Homeschool Day on June 26, the Little Apple Seeds Camp on July 20-22 and the Down on the Farm Summer Camp on July 27-31.
For more details, visit www.farmersmuseum.org
Otsego County announced Wednesday there has not been any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
“While this is very good news, it continues to be very important that individuals continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask when you cannot maintain a 6 ft distance,” the county stated in the media release.
“Otsego County is poised to begin phase 1 of reopening on May 15, 2020 at 9 am. As more people begin to return to work and allowable activities it is important to comply with the precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing, that employers and businesses have put into place,” the release continued. “These precautions are for the safety of workers and patrons.”
There have been 62 confirmed cases in the county, and only one active case, a person who is still in the hospital. There have been four deaths and 57 people recovered. There are three people in quarantine, and 273 have been released. There have been 1,914 negative tests reported.
Elsewhere, Chenango County reported just one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, as the county’s total of confirmed cases rose to 112.
There were five people in hospitals and 79 who had recovered.
Three people were in precautionary quarantine and 39 in mandatory quarantine. There have been 1,630 people tested for the disease.
Total COVID-19 deaths in the county remain at four.
Delaware County also received one confirmed COVID case Wednesday, bringing its total to 63.
Of those, 50 people have recovered, six people are isolating at home and three are hospitalized. There have been four deaths. A dozen people are in mandatory quarantine. Of the 1,153 people tested, there have been 1,048 negative results and 26 are pending.
The Schoharie County Department of Health has not announced new numbers since May 5, when the total number of cases was placed at 42, plus a non-resident SUNY Cobleskill employee.
