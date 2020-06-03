Hartwick College held its annual Honors Convocation ceremony virtually last week, honoring 170 students and faculty members.
Among those honored were six John Christopher Hartwick Scholars, a distinction based on academic achievement, leadership and character and the highest honor the college confers upon a student, according to a media release. 2020-2021 recipients were Caitlyn Cooney, Harrison Helinski, Lydia Marteney, Jennifer Paszko, Olivia Roth and Morghan Strahley.
Four Baker-Simpson Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Fellows were introduced, as was the Duffy Family Ambassador Fund Scholarship winner. Eight students who participated in the Emerson International Internship Scholarship program were also named, according to the release.
Two students were named Hartwick College Entrepreneurial Fellows, 29 students were named Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellows, 22 were listed as Faculty Scholars, 24 students were inducted into the Hartwick College Honor Society and 18 were recognized for successful completion of the Hartwick College Honors Program, according to the release.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Wednesday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported Tuesday.
Delaware County’s COVID-19 case total remained at 75 for the second day in a row Wednesday, with no new cases reported. Of those, 63 are recovered, six are isolating at home, two are hospitalized and four are deceased, according to a media release. One resident remains under precautionary quarantine and 22 under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,961 tests on 2,222 individuals. Forty-six of those tests have results pending and 2,078 produced negative results.
No new cases were announced Wednesday in Chenango County for the third consecutive day. Of those, one is hospitalized, five are deceased, 93 have recovered and 104 remain under quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 4,657 tests.
Schoharie County did not release a COVID-19 case update Wednesday. Three new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.