Otsego County government has spent a week holding committee meetings via Zoom and Facebook Live, and one mandate is clear-cut: cut.
As the county's 2021 budget process begins in the midst of the nationwide coronavirus pandemic and "Safer at Home" shutdown, Otsego County's department heads are starting by finding places in the 2020 budget to cut, with five percent off the top being suggested to all departments.
"It's tough," Highway Department Superintendent Rich Bremmer told the Public Works Committee during a meeting Wednesday, April 15. "It wasn't fun at all."
Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Roseboom, told The Daily Star in a follow-up interview Wednesday, the cuts aren't mandatory or universal.
"Obviously, this isn't the time to cut Health's budget. If anything, we'll probably give them more money."
Public Works Chair Pete Oberacker, R-Decatur, Maryland, Westford, Worcester, called the suggested cuts a search for "low-hanging fruit."
Along with cuts, comes a list of priorities. Needed bridge and culvert repairs, such as a box culvert repair on Route 16 in New Lisbon, will get priority in the highway department, with projects approached with new social-distancing standards, Bremmer said. And salt is being purchased now for next winter.
Office Services Specialist Kim Firenze told the board several county parking lots need concrete work, but after hearing a bid, the committee members opted to have the highway department do temporary fixes.
However, the county is planning to go forward with a heating and cooling upgrade to most of its facilities. Representatives from Trane told the committee the $2.035 million project is ready to bond, although the county won't make any payments this year.
Several of the HVAC systems in county buildings are beyond their life expectancy, and a breakdown would cost the county a 50 percent premium in time-and-a-half labor and extra shipping costs, representatives from Trane told the committee Wednesday. The new system will begin saving the county money by the time the first payment is due, too, they said.
The budget cuts are coming in the wake of the pandemic's effect on governmental budgets nation and state wide. Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles previously told the Board of Representatives to expect as much as a 10 percent loss of tax revenue. He told The Daily Star on Wednesday the 5 percent is a preliminary cut until the state budget gets past emergency spending and a full-year budget is set, which Ruffles said he expects in early May. By then, the tax revenue forecasts for the summer will be clearer, too, he said.
County attorney Ellen Coccoma told the Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee on Tuesday, April 13, that she is telling all departments to act as if grant money previously promised but not awarded is doubtful, and projects that relied on grant money should be paused.
Bliss said other money owed to the county by the state but not yet paid is suspect as well, leaving potential county deficits looming.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
