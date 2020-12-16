Pandemic puts halt to local court proceedings

The dramatic rise in recent COVID-19 cases has forced the closure of many local courts and postponed judicial proceedings in state courts.
“All of the local courts have been shut down,” Delaware County District Attorney John Hubbard said. “As a practical matter, that means everything stands still.”
Courts were closed in March amid the initial surge of the coronavirus pandemic by order of the New York state Office of Court Administration, Hubbard said. As statewide case numbers began to subside throughout the summer, local courts were permitted to gradually reintroduce some of the suspended functions.
Grand juries in counties outside of New York City began hearing cases again in July, while courts in New York City followed about a month later.
Hubbard said he can still present to a grand jury but requires the permission of an impaneling judge.
Delaware County Supreme Court is conducting the majority of its business virtually, as is Otsego County Supreme Court, which just began the transition last week, according to Kimberly Snyder, deputy chief clerk.
“Everything is still flowing, most of it virtually,” she said.
Executive Order 202.8, signed in March by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, tolls or extends statutes of limitations and various other time limits under the “procedural laws of the state,” including those related to discovery, or the sharing of evidence between prosecution and defense.
A defendant’s right to a speedy trial, as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment, has not been tolled — meaning that the limitation period still stands even though other aspects are delayed due to the pandemic — but Hubbard argued that it should be.
“Time shouldn’t be ran against us,” he said.
Under the provisions of the Sixth Amendment, the time period between an arrest and an indictment cannot exceed 30 days and the time between arraignment and trial cannot exceed 70 days. Failure to comply may result with the dismissal of all charges.
The “speedy trial” statute was suspended in 2001 by then-Gov. George Pataki in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and later upheld as constitutional by a state court in New York City. Similar statute of limitations relief was granted following Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Hubbard surmised that fewer charges were being filed because of the COVID-induced delay in judicial proceedings.
“Officers may be less inclined to stop people to begin with because of COVID,” he said.
Speaking for his department, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said his deputies are carrying out their usual duties in spite of the pandemic, the only difference being their use of personal protective equipment when dealing with members of the public.
“We’re still responding to calls for service the same way we always have,” he said. “It’s not like we’re shunning our responsibilities.”
DuMond said he is concerned about what may become a “serious backlog” of court appearances and that those ordered to appear may be less inclined to as more time passes.
“A lot of people might forget about their court appearances or else just not show up at all, and we’d have to go and hunt people down,” DuMond said. “It looks like it’s going to be an overwhelming situation for a while.”
With local COVID cases continuing to rise exponentially, court officials said they are hesitant to estimate when normal business might resume.
“This is all just starting,” Snyder said.
Despite the delays, “the system is still working,” Hubbard said. “We still have it good here.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.