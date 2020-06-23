Pandemic slows local vote count

Although several local primaries were too close to call Tuesday, at least two primary races in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area looked settled before the clock stuck midnight.
Former Norwich Police and Fire Chief Joe G. Angelino dominated the four-candidate field in the quest to replace Clifford W. Crouch in the 122nd Assembly District. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, with 75% of the districts reporting, Angelino had about 71% of the votes and a more than 2,500 vote lead over Nicholas R. Libous, who had about 16% of the vote.
Former Otsego County Board Chair James Powers was in fourth place, with about 4% of the vote, close behind Victor Furman with about 6%.
Another early strong early lead Tuesday night belonged to former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, who seeks to win a rematch with Rep. Anthony Brindisi in the 22nd Congressional District.
At 11 p.m., Tenney led George K. Phillips in the Republican primary by more than 7,000 votes, 67% to 31%. About 75% of districts had reported results.
Other races in the area were too close to call. At 11 p.m., with about 75% of the districts reporting, Oneonta’s Dan Buttermann had a small lead over Corey J. Mosher in the Democratic primary.
The winner will face Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, in the 121st State Assembly District race.
Buttermann had the endorsements of many Otsego County politicians, including Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig and Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh.
Former Assemblyman Bill Magee, D-Nelson, who held the seat for nearly three decades before losing to Salka in 2018, endorsed Mosher.
The Republican primary in the 19th Congressional District was also too close to be decided Tuesday. At 11 p.m., with about 90% of the districts reporting, Ola Hawatmeh had a small lead over Kyle Van De Water.
The winner will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in the fall.
According to state and local officials, the high number of absentee ballots cast because of the coronavirus pandemic, means there will be an unusually large number of ballots to count after Tuesday. Final results could take up to two weeks to certify.
