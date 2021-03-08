COOPERSTOWN — A hearing for an Otego man accused of manslaughter in the death of two women in Pittsfield last year was suspended Monday, March 8, as lawyers make sure the defendant has been given all appropriate discovery materials.
Shane Santiago appeared in the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown on Monday for a Huntley Hearing on the admissibility of a statement he made to State Police in the aftermath of a July 15 accident that killed two passengers in his car.
Santiago is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, in the deaths of Cheyenn J. Aubry, 21, of Treadwell, and Tehya E. Gonzalez, 21, of Bainbridge.
Santiago was 26 at the time of the crash, which happened on county Route 13, near the border between Otsego and Chenango counties.
However, his hearing ended temporarily Monday, when two state troopers confirmed they had not produced all the notes from their interviews of Santiago in the aftermath of the crash. At issue is a rough draft of those notes, which was not included with a typed report.
In addition, testimony Monday cast doubt on a recorded statement Santiago gave to the troopers.
Santiago's lawyer, Andrew Puritz of Oneonta, said his client asked for a lawyer while being interviewed in the hospital after the crash. Further, he said his client was injured during the crash, and in shock after learning about the potential injuries to his passengers.
Santiago took the stand briefly to say he did ask for a lawyer during questioning. He admitted he initially lied to the troopers, telling them he was picking up a paycheck from Chobani. He said Monday he is on Social Security Disability for ADHD and bipolar depression and was not working for Chobani, nor picking up a check, on the day of the crash.
Santiago told troopers he had one beer several hours before the crash, according to testimony Monday.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he did not realize there were missing notes until Monday. He said he concedes to the defense motion to adjourn until all relevant materials can be given to the defense. He told Otsego County Judge John Lambert that he consistently tells police departments that "everything means everything" in terms of turning over materials, but sometimes the edict is not followed correctly.
Trooper Adam Asbach of Oneonta and Anthony Caratelli of Norwich testified Monday about their interviews of Santiago in the aftermath of his one-car crash, which took place in the early morning July 15.
Asbach was the first responder at the scene, while Caratelli did a follow up interview at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown.
Both troopers said they do not recall Santiago asking for a lawyer.
Caratelli said he took notes on the interview and then wrote a formal report in his car. However, he did not turn over his original notes to the lawyers, leading to the suspension of the hearing.
Caratelli said he believed Santiago agreed to a blood draw at the hospital.
Lambert gave the district attorney's office a week to find and turn over the notes to the defense and told the defense it will then have to notify the court if it wants to continue with the hearing.
Puritz has said he does not believe the interview or the recording should be admissible. He said his client said he was not comfortable speaking with Caratelli at the hospital and clearly asked for a lawyer to be present. In addition, he said there is conflicting information about when Santiago was told his passengers had died and what Santiago's mental state was when he made the hospital statements.
Greg Klein. staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.