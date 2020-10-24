ONEONTA — More than 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles stopped traffic on Main Street for about half an hour Saturday, Oct. 24, for a parade in support of local law enforcement.
“We just think sometimes, nationwide, police departments aren’t given the respect that they need,” said Oneonta resident Brian Goodspeed, who helped organize the Back the Blue parade. “We don’t necessarily think that’s the case here, but that’s not going to stop us from letting these guys know what we think and that we appreciate what they do.”
“By my estimate, this is the biggest parade Oneonta has ever seen, ever,” he continued.
The Oneonta Police Department did not participate in the parade in an official capacity, but the convoy was escorted by an Otsego County Sheriff’s deputy.
“We feel that the Oneonta Police Department has always been there for people,” said Oneonta resident John Heller, whose son, a former firefighter, was killed in an arson fire at his apartment in 2018.
“They supported us so much after the fire that there’s no way we could miss showing them how much we support them,” said his wife, Gayle Heller.
Goodspeed said the idea was posed on Facebook by G.X. Cramatte, an Otego firefighter and owner of Ox-Locks.
“I just felt that with the way things are going on recently with our local law enforcement, there’s been some misnomers with what the Blue Line flag stands for,” Cramatte said. “It just felt like the right thing to do.”
“There’s different beliefs for what the flag stands for,” he continued. “I saw some posts going around that this is a white supremacist rally, but that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Do you know how many Black police officers there are in the country?”
For Cramatte, the Thin Blue Line flag represents “honor and respect for law enforcement.”
“I want to assure everybody that this is anything but anti- anything. This is all pro-law enforcement,” he said. “It is not anti-Black Lives Matter, or anti-Gary Herzig, or anything else. There seems to be a lot of ill will going around. I don’t want any of that here.”
A Thin Blue Line flag raised in front of the Oneonta Public Safety Building last week caused a stir among community members until Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner and Third Ward Council Member Dave Rissberger read statements apologizing for what they described as a misunderstanding.
Brenner said he raised and took down the flag of his own volition, and Rissberger said he did not mean to suggest any issues with the pro-police flag when discussing a policy on outside groups requesting to fly their flags on city property.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig agreed with Brenner and Rissberger’s assertion that the city and its police department enjoy a great relationship and regretted that the misunderstanding made it seem otherwise.
“It’s explicitly not political — there’s nothing political about this parade,” Goodspeed said. “It’s about America and supporting our police departments, no matter what political party. We don’t care if you’re Biden, Trump — you could be the ‘rent is too high!’ guy, I don’t care. You’re welcome here as long as you support our local law enforcement.”
Goodspeed said two Main Street onlookers flipped off the parade as it passed, but participants did not encounter any opposition otherwise.
“I was hoping that we wouldn’t have that kind of drama,” he said.
A counter-demonstration was planned to run the same route through the city at the same time in the opposite direction, but was called off earlier this week after organizers were asked to self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure.
“There are people out here who are not impressed that we’re doing this,” said Oneonta resident Martha Rei, addressing parade participants in the parking lot of the former Christopher’s Restaurant and Lodge, before tires hit the pavement.
“If somebody gets in the roadway in front of you, call 911,” said Oneonta resident Amy Smithling, taking the megaphone. “I don’t want anybody here to get out of their vehicle and confront anyone. That lessens what we’re doing here. If they get in the roadway, they’re in the wrong.”
Smithling encouraged the drivers to keep their vehicles close together to prevent anyone from cutting in or standing in the way.
“We’re going to be real polite about this: if you see a yellow light or a red light, go right on through,” she said. “They can’t give us all tickets.”
“It’s not us versus them,” Smithling said. “It’s not a Trump rally. It’s simply a show of support for the Oneonta Police Department.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
