The city of Oneonta held its traditional Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30.
The Oneonta parade, organized by the American Legion, Destination Oneonta and city volunteers, began in front of Foothills Performing Arts Center, traveled up Main Street to South Main Street and ended at Neahwa Park, where a ceremony was held. Veterans on motorcycles led the parade, and they were followed a few minutes later by an Oneonta City Police car. The audience applauded as members of the American Legion marched behind the police car.
John and Joan Brooks served as the parade’s grand marshals, and other members of the Brooks family followed them in a company van and box truck. Throughout the parade John and Joan waved their hands or small American flags from the back of a 1957 turquoise Chevy convertible, to the applause of the several hundred people who lined the parade route.
The audience also applauded for the Oneonta police and fire departments, the Otsego County Sheriff, State Police and local elected officials including Mayor Mark Drnek, former mayor Gary Herzig and Oneonta Town Supervisor Randy Mowers. Boy and Girl Scouts, the West Oneonta and Pindars Corners fire departments and the bands from the Oneonta middle and high schools also took part.
The Oneonta Rotary Club, the Oneonta World of Learning, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Syracuse Utilities, Cole Property Management, Thetford Towing, League of Women Voters and two equestrians also participated in the parade.
Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution handed out small American flags from the convertible they were riding in, stopping each time children came up to claim a flag.
“The parade serves as an unambiguous signal that a small town like Oneonta cares deeply about its neighbors who have served and fallen,” said David Hayes of Oneonta, a member of the volunteer organizing committee.
