Parade salutes local health workers

Cooperstown residents joined local first responders and emergency personnel in hosting a parade Wednesday evening outside Bassett Medical Center to celebrate hospital staff.
Fire departments from Hartwick, Hartwick Seminary, Cooperstown, Fly Creek, Middlefield, Cherry Valley, Springfield and Garrattsville paraded past the hospital, flashing lights and sounding sirens at 6:30 p.m.
“Seeing some of the appreciation efforts going on in New York City, we thought it would be nice to do the same here,” said organizer Victor Jones, Otsego County’s assistant emergency services coordinator. “The point is to show our appreciation and respect for those working to end this pandemic.”
Otsego County reported 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up two from the day prior. Of those, four are deceased and three are hospitalized.
Thirty-five county residents have recovered and are out of isolation, accounting for 61% of confirmed cases overall, according to a media release.
Chenango County reported its first two COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
“Our sympathies and condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time,” said Isaiah Sutton, director environmental health and code enforcement. “We also want to use this moment to urge all residents to remain vigilant in the protection of themselves and each other through the use of social distancing, good hygiene and staying home.”
John De Persis, a 97-year-old World War II Navy veteran and retired IBM engineer from Johnson City, died April 13 at the Veterans’ Home in Oxford, according to an April 16 obituary printed in Binghamton’s Press & Sun Bulletin.
“As I have come to understand, all patients at NYSDOH facilities are residents of the county in which the facility resides,” Sutton said in a Wednesday email to The Daily Star.
The New York State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 12 residents at the Oxford facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The county health department reported one new case Wednesday, bringing the county-wide total to 79. Of those, seven are hospitalized and 52 have recovered.
Twenty-seven county residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 106 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, the county has conducted 493 tests.
Delaware County reported one positive COVID-19 lab test Wednesday, bringing the total number of county residents with confirmed cases to 55.
An additional two cases were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence. Ten cases have been transferred to date, according to a media release.
Two residents are hospitalized, four are deceased and 17 are isolating at home, according to the release. Two residents remain under precautionary quarantine, 71 under mandatory quarantine and 32 residents have recovered to date.
The county has conducted 577 tests as of Wednesday, 492 of which yielded negative results and 18 of which have results pending, according to the release.
Schoharie County did not release an update Wednesday, but reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 27, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Four individuals were hospitalized, two remained in isolation, 24 had recovered and one individual was deceased as of Tuesday, according to a media release. Thirty individuals were in isolation and 129 had completed their quarantine periods and were been allowed to resume normal activities.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
