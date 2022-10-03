Parking garage space to be limited
The city of Oneonta will close the middle level of the parking garage from 5 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, for cleaning, according to a media release from the city.
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the northwest side of the parking garage, along Water Street, will be closed during the same hours for cleaning.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at 432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
