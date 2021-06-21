The city of Oneonta will close the lower level of the parking garage for cleaning from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Barbara R. Oles, 95, formerly of Gladstone Hollow, Andes, died June 19, 2021, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Arrangements are pending with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, Cooperstown.
