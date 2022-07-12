Adirondack Cabling and Security, a contractor working for the city of Oneonta, will install security cameras on all three levels of the city parking garage beginning Wednesday, July 13, and continuing through Friday, July 15, according to a media release. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There will be minimal disruption to the garage, but some parking spaces will we blocked off as the contractor moves through the areas that need to be cabled, the release said.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
