The City of Oneonta will close the middle level of the parking garage for cleaning from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The bottom and upper level will remain open for parking. For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Parking to be limited Tuesday in city garage
