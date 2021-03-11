Delhi Police said a parking complaint and a traffic violation on March 6 in the village of Delhi led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of a small quantity of heroin and methamphetamine.
According to a media release, Bashiem R. Jenkins, 25, of Binghamton, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, obstructed view and parking in a handicap space. Jenkins was released with parking, traffic and appearance tickets returnable to the Delhi Town Court.
Tina M. Bremner, 35, of Afton, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Delhi Town Court. Bremner was held on a burglary warrant from Suffolk County and later turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department.
