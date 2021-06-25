Park's tennis court conversion draws scrutiny

At first glance, a new basketball court in lower Wilber Park is ready for the pounding of a rubber ball, the scrapes of sneakers on acrylic and the swish of a basket. All that’s missing are nets on each of the baskets and full court lines.
The northwestern-most court, one of eight on Albert Morris Drive in Oneonta, was formally a tennis court, but with a resurfacing project last year came plans to transform the corner court into a basketball court.
Kaytee Lipari-Shue, who represents the city’s Fourth Ward on the Oneonta Common Council and chairs the Parks & Recreation Committee, said it was the intention of city Parks Administrator Lou Lansing to provide a nearby space for alternate activities for the park’s pool patrons.
“I want to stress that the city is not taking away a court, rather rethinking the decision to add a court in that location in order to take into consideration the recently voiced noise concerns of many of the residents of that neighborhood,” Lipari-Shue said.
The road through the park runs parallel to Union Street, with six properties northeast of the intersection with Spruce Street adjacent to city property from the rear.
A handful of Union Street residents petitioned against the basketball court’s placement at the June 9 meeting of the Oneonta Parks & Recreation Commission, urging the city’s parks commissioners to relocate the court to Wilber Park’s upper level near the playground.
“Right behind the tennis court, very close by, are two residents with toddlers who are going to have a hard time going to bed at night,” said Union Street resident Virginia Tomlinson. “I think it would be best moved up to the upper level next to the other basketball court, and then the children who are with the basketball players can go to the park play equipment.”
“I love basketball. I’m a basketball coach: it’s my life, it’s how I feed my family. I love basketball, but I agree with Virginia,” said neighbor Cameron Conover.
“As a basketball guy, I grew up around the courts my whole life — it’s just a different animal,” he said. “Every residence I had, we loved the sounds of the park, we loved people in the park, we love the pickleballers — we love waking up in the morning and hearing those noises, it’s just soothing to us.”
Conover suggested that instead of full-court lines, the court could be painted with spaces for traditional playground games like four-square, hopscotch, around the world and even life-size checkers.
“There’s just a fear of what basketball brings — not so much balls bouncing, but the language and the enthusiasm it brings,” he continued. “I am a culprit of that too, when I play basketball.”
“Leaving the basketball hoops but not painting full-court lines … that’s something we can explore,” City Engineer Greg Mattice said.
Jose Medina, who said his house abuts the tennis courts, said the noise from the park had never been a problem for his family.
“When we first bought the house, we didn’t think of any problems having the park right behind us,” he said. “The lady who was selling us the house said that the noise was actually happy noise because it was coming from the pool.”
“Having the tennis courts in the back was never an issue,” Medina continued. “The only times were when teenagers would go in there skateboarding and they’d bring their boomboxes — that was our concern.”
Medina suggested posting a sign asking court patrons to refrain from playing loud music.
“My concern is that when they start playing basketball that they bring in their boomboxes,” he said. “Tennis players don’t usually play music when they’re playing tennis.”
Parks Commissioner Beth Ashbaugh pointed out that the city has an ordinance preventing “unreasonable noise.”
The petitioners acknowledged concerns previously voiced by residents about the planned thinning of the treeline that separates the park from their yards.
“It looks like there’s going to be plenty of space to plant evergreens or a fence, something for noise abatement,” said Commissioner Carolyn Marks, noting a similar issue with her property that borders SUNY Oneonta. “Regardless of what goes on in that space, I think there’s ways we could have some kind of fencing. We don’t want to replant trees and have the similar issue to why these trees are being removed.”
“We’ve talked a little bit about that. I think a fence or smaller trees that are going to grow to 20, 25 feet high and not tower over like the ones that are there now that we have to remove,” Mattice said.
No formal action was taken at the meeting, as the commissioners agreed to allow for further discussion among themselves, Common Council members and the community.
“It is my understanding that hoops will still go up because it would be cost-prohibitive at this point to remove the posts, but full-court lines will not be painted in that area in order to discourage more serious gameplay,” Lipari-Shue said. “Casual shooting games, like HORSE or around-the-world would be encouraged instead.”
