Chenango County's sheriff said two parolees were arrested when they were found to possess drugs.
According to a media release from Sheriff Ernest Cutting, deputies and parole officers conducted a narcotics investigation at the Norwich Motor Lodge on May 25. They searched two rooms and discovered methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication that was possessed illegally.
Cheyenne M. Davenport, 24, Norwich, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. A parole warrant was issued and she was sent to jail without bail, the release said.
Zackery V. England, 30, Norwich, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal use of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Police said England was also wanted on a warrant issued by the town of Norwich Court. He, too, was sent to jail without bail after a parole warrant was issued, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.