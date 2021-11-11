A private contractor will be working on Oneonta's Dietz Street with a crane Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19, according to a media release from the city.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dietz Street will be closed from Main Street to Wall Street. Sidewalk access will remain open on the west side of the street.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.