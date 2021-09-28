Pastor's new pamphlet encourages vaccination

A Cooperstown pastor has written a handbook for congregations to use to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Rev. Dana Horrell, pastor of the Cooperstown United Methodist Church, wrote “Mobilize Vaccine Turnout: A Handbook for Congregations,” which was released Sept. 29 by The Parish Paper. Horrell is the co-editor of The Parish Paper, a monthly newsletter that provides research material for 6,500 congregations in the Northeast, Midwest and the upper plains, he said.
Horrell said he was vaccinated last spring and wanted to visit a church member in her 90s whom he hadn't visited since the pandemic started, but he couldn't because she wasn't vaccinated yet. She depended on her children for rides, and her children were discussing whether she should be vaccinated or not and hadn't come to a decision yet, he said. He told the family if there was any information they needed about the vaccine or any help, he could get it for them.
“All three are vaccinated now,” Horrell said.
Horrell said he began researching information for his handbook in June and worked on it off and on since then. The handbook addresses the four categories of vaccine hesitancy and how congregations can help their communities get more people vaccinated. According to Horrell, the four vaccine hesitancy categories are skeptics, cost anxious, system distrusters and watchful.
“The vaccine is free, but it still affects people with low incomes,” Horrell said. “It might be difficult for them to get off of work or they may have to go far away to get them. For them, the church could host a vaccination clinic.”
He said there are many people who distrust the health care system because it has treated them unfairly in the past. He said the church could advocate for them.
“A colleague in Albany is the minister at the Emmaus United Methodist Church and she has a lot of immigrants from all over the world who have a distrust for big systems,” Horrell said.
He said she gave out information to the community and held a vaccination clinic at the church.
He said congregations could combat the "watchful" vaccine hesitant by sharing videos of church members who have been vaccinated talking about how it felt.
He said the hardest group to convince to receive the vaccine are the skeptics, because they may have heard misinformation about the vaccine. He said it was important not to argue with them, but to use a gentle approach to give them the correct information.
Horrell said he was disturbed by community leaders who won't get vaccinated. He said individualism is ingrained so much into American culture that some people will get upset when government is intrusive in their lives. However, the preamble of the U.S. Constitution lists five different tenets to American society — establish justice, insure domestic peace, provide for a common defense, promote general welfare and finally secure the blessings of liberty, he said.
There is also a tradition in America to do something for the common good, he said.
“As a Christian, you can pull out a verse of the Bible to suit your individual need, but if you look at the Bible as a whole, it is a covenant between God and his people,” Horrell said.
He said the old and new testaments of the Bible have several stories about individuals' covenants with God, including Noah, Abraham, Moses and David. When the people strayed in the Bible, prophets were brought in to call people back to a relationship with God, he said. Later, Christians saw their relationship with Jesus as a covenant, and “it's why we worship weekly,” he said.
Horrell said Jesus was the salvation, both spiritually and physically. Jesus asked people "Do you want to be healed?" and many people said yes and sought him out for healing, he said.
“In this case with the pandemic, the vaccine is part of the cure,” Horrell said.
The 42-page handbook encourages congregations to survey their communities as to who has or has not been vaccinated, and ask why haven't they been vaccinated. If there is a lot of misinformation in the neighborhood, the handbook suggests having a forum where information can be disseminated. Horrell said he wrote the handbook that could be used by any religious denomination.
“We face a lot of challenges right now,” Horrell said. “The pandemic has taught us that everyone counts. Every church, mosque, synagogue can get involved and make a difference in their community. One scripture verse I go by is 'love your neighbor as yourself.'”
The handbook can be found at vaccineturnout.com
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.