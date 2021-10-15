Pathfinder honors community leaders with awards

Pathfinder Village recently announced service awards to recognize individuals and programs that exemplify leadership and advocacy, part of its observance of October as National Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
According to a media release, Community Hero Awards were presented at Pathfinder’s Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 2. This year’s recipients include Pete Smith, business unit manager, and the Casualty Department at NYCM Insurance in Edmeston, for volunteer efforts. Department employees help behind the scenes at many village events and have organized social events for the community.
Associate Professor Adel Herge of the occupational therapy program at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia was also recognized with a Community Hero Award for her mentorship and for implementing training courses for Pathfinder’s direct support professionals.
Program Excellence Awards were presented to Pathfinder staff members in its Adult Day Services for the department’s efforts in creating community-based opportunities for adults with disabilities through its Pathfinder Produce and Mobile Market food delivery projects.
A second Program Excellence Award was presented to the direct care staff at Chenango House, Pathfinder’s home for aging and medically fragile adults.
October also marks the 25th anniversary of Pathfinder Village’s outreach and education arm, the Kennedy Willis Center on Down Syndrome, the release said.
