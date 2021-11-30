The Pathfinder Village Board of Directors has elected three new directors.
According to a media release from Pathfinder, Dr. William LeCates, president of Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown; Michael Perrino, chief financial officer at NYCM Insurance; and Stephanie Fadale, a parent advocate and a program manager with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, have joined the board.
"We're excited to have three such outstanding new members serving on our Board of Directors," said Paul C. Landers, president and chief executive officer of Pathfinder Village. "Each has a connection with Pathfinder, special talents and a strong belief in the work and mission of Pathfinder Village."
LeCates serves as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and is a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine Nephrology Board Examination Committee. He also serves as a colonel in the state's Army National Guard and is a veteran of military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Liberia, the release said.
Perrino also serves as chief risk officer and treasurer at NYCM. He has been involved with Cooperstown Youth Football and area boards, including the Pathfinder Village Foundation Board of Trustees, where he served for nine years.
Fadale is the provider engagement program manager at St. Peter's and has served other regional health care organizations during her career, the release said. She served as the chair of Pathfinder Village Foundation. Her son, J.T., lives at Pathfinder Village and is a recent graduate of Pathfinder School, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.