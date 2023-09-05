Trucks, tractors, heavy equipment, and other working vehicles will be at Pathfinder Village’s second annual “Big Rig Shindig” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. The public is invited to attend.
The event “will highlight the role of working vehicles in our communities and provide children with a novel way to learn about specific industries from area businesses and organizations,” according to a Pathfinder media release. The event will also offer networking opportunities so business owners and representatives can talk about their services, careers, training in their fields, and more.
“The ‘Big Rig Shindig’ is a fun day to showcase vehicles that are tough and tactical, and represent our local heroes and helpers to children,” said event organizer Monica Clark, Pathfinder’s manager of fund development and people engagement. “We all know youngsters who are fascinated by big equipment — this is a great way to encourage their interests and to offer an introduction to possible careers. Our event helps build community, exhibits hardworking machines, and teaches children about industries and on-the-job safety.”
Depending on weather and availability, a rescue helicopter from LifeNet of New York, stationed in Sidney, is expected to make an appearance during the event.
Event admission is $5 per single person or $10 per car. There are remaining exhibitor slots, free of charge, according to the release. All exhibitors must complete a registration form and have a certificate of insurance to participate. A printable form is available on the Pathfinder website at pathfindervillage.org/events. Volunteer opportunities are also available; more information is available at the Pathfinder Facebook page or by calling Clark at 607-965-8377 x 116 during regular business hours.
