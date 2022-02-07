COVID-19 patients are still filling local hospitals at an alarming rate.
Hospitals in Otsego and Schoharie counties remain nearly full, even though the number of daily new COVID cases has been dropping since the first week of January, New York State Department of Health data shows. Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown was at 87% capacity, A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta was 88% full, and Cobleskill Regional Hospital had no beds available, according to state statistics updated on Sunday.
The percentage of available intensive care unit beds are lower still, since the region has limited capacity. Bassett has the only ICU ward in either county, with 14 beds. It has averaged 96% full in the past week, and had two empty beds on Sunday, the state reported.
The trends are similar across much of upstate New York. The Mohawk Valley region that includes Otsego and Schoharie counties had 12% of beds available last week, on average. Both the Central New York and Finger Lakes regions had a seven-day average of 12% of beds available. The Southern Tier region, which includes Delaware, Chenango and five other counties, had more spare capacity, averaging 22% of beds available, according to state statistics.
There were 24 COVID patients throughout the Bassett system on Monday, including 11 in Cooperstown, three in Oneonta, two in Cobleskill, one in Delhi and seven in Little Falls, said Gabrielle Argo, a spokesperson for the Bassett Healthcare Network.
More COVID cases were reported in New York state in January 2022 than in any other month of the pandemic, state health data shows. In Otsego County, there were 2,394 new COVID cases in January, nearly twice as many as December 2021, according to otsegocovid.com, an independent COVID tracking website. The Delaware County Public Health department reported 1,949 cases there in the past month.
During the first week of January, all four counties in the region broke their records for the highest number of daily cases. The statewide number of new positive cases per day peaked on Jan. 7, with 90,132 cases confirmed.
Nevertheless, the hospitalization numbers at Bassett remained fairly consistent during the month, despite the peak of omicron cases.
“We didn't see a spike in hospitalizations, thank goodness. We did see a spike in cases. More so, we saw a lot of people who were testing positive inadvertently, coming in for other procedures,” Argo said in a phone call Monday afternoon. “That's not to say that there are not people getting very sick from omicron. I don't want people to think 'oh, it's mild and if, you know, you can get it and you'll be fine’.”
“We've had issues with capacity throughout the pandemic as all health system have. But we're dealing with different issues now than we were,” Argo said. “In the beginning of the pandemic, we had a surge of patients” and facilities were the limiting factor. “Now, the issue is more that we don't have the staff to manage those beds.”
Alan Parkhurst is a registered nurse in the Special Care Unit at Bassett, which became primarily a COVID ward last year during peak periods. He described the current situation as a reprieve compared to previous waves.
While his ward doesn’t have the volume of COVID patients he’s seen over the past two years, “the hospitals are so busy, though. Really, it's amazing,” Parkhurst said. “In general, in the ICU, in the SCU. You know, if they're vacant, they don't stay empty for very long, there's usually someone to fill the bed.”
“I know the cases are going down. But people are still very sick. You still have a lot of people that are unvaccinated,” he said.
“I'm sure there has been a degree of burnout because obviously, there was a nursing shortage before COVID hit us. So that makes it even more difficult with the current situation in the country. I know that people were very tired and definitely don't want to go through, you know, another surge of COVID up there like it was,” he added.
“Most everyone who's worked through this with all the stress, how stressful it was ... is a little lacking in energy. Just because it was so exhausting, working at that level continuously,” he said. Teamwork, support from colleagues and taking walks outside, regardless of the weather, have gotten him through the pandemic.
Because of staff attrition, the Bassett hospital network has fewer medical staff than before the pandemic began.
“Similarly to a lot of health systems, we've seen a great, big exit from health care in general — people are very burnt out. So it's really spread across all disciplines. People are tired,” Argo said. “And, you know, recruitment is always a challenge in central New York.”
The Bassett Healthcare Network has had to pause in-hospital elective surgeries since Jan. 8, due to state department of health COVID regulations. New York requires hospitals to stop non-essential, non-urgent elective procedures whenever they are more than 90% full or are in “high risk regions,” which the state defines as a combination of low current regional bed capacity and a COVID hospital admission rate for the region above four percent.
However, Argo noted, “postponement by the state is a lot more lenient than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. They were kind of cutting off all types of procedures. But now, it's very loose, and we are accommodating most procedures.” Bassett has been able to adjust by relocating operations to some of their outpatient clinics, she said.
Delaware County has three small hospitals but none with an intensive care unit, explained Delaware County Public Health director Mandy Walsh in a phone call last week.
“Depending on geographically where you live and depending on where what your illness was, or how severe or what bed was available, especially related to COVID deaths, you can have people being transferred and moved around quite a bit,” she said. “Because most people are not sitting in our small critical access hospitals, they're being transferred out to other larger places.”
Each hospital sends patients who need critical care elsewhere in their own system. O’Connor Hospital in Delhi is part of the Bassett Healthcare Network. UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, which has just five ICU beds, and the UHS network centered in Binghamton, while Margaretville Hospital is connected to the Westchester Medical Center, 85 miles southeast in Valhalla.
