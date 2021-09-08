Pavement maintenance will take place starting Thursday, Sept. 9, and continuing Friday and Monday, Sept. 10 and 13, throughout the city of Oneonta.
A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will perform fiber mat process, on various streets throughout the city, weather permitting between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a notification from the city.
There will be brief temporary traffic interruptions while work is occurring on each street, and flaggers will direct drivers accordingly. Driveway access may be limited during and immediately after the operation.
For streets with on-street parking, temporary no parking signs will be installed. All vehicles must be removed from these streets before morning.
The streets included in the work are Bernier Circle from Neahwa Place to Bertus Lauren Drive; Bronk Street, first from the dead end to Richmond Avenue, and then from Richmond Avenue to Kearney Street; Center Street from Walling Avenue to Draper Street; Cleveland Street from Kearney Street to Pearl Street; Clinton Street, first from West Street to Spruce Street, the Spruce Street to Monroe Avenue, then Monroe Avenue to the dead end; College Terrace from West Street to Overlook Drive; Commercial Drive from River Street Service Road to the dead end; Crestmont Terrace from Bugbee Road to dead end; Fonda Avenue from River Street to the dead end; Kearney Street from Chestnut Street to Bronk Street; Morse Street from Gilbert Street to the dead end; Overlook Drive from College Terrace to the dead end; Pearl Street from Chestnut Street to the dead end; Saint Mary's Road from Fourth Street to Fifth Street; Shaffer Avenue from Chestnut Street to the dead end and Wilcox Avenue from River Street to West Broadway.
Part of the fiber mat process will leave behind some loose stone. This stone will be collected by the city’s street sweeper over the course of the next week or so, and recycled for other uses in the future, the notification said.
For more information email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.