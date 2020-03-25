A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer with a dump trailer Wednesday afternoon in the town of Exeter, according to New York State Police.
The name and condition of the victim, an adult male, were not provided.
Troopers and Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to County Road 22 in Schuyler Lake around 1:44 p.m., according to a media release.
The tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck the pedestrian, who was transported by Richfield Springs ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
The driver, whose name and condition were also withheld, is cooperating with the investigation and does not appear to be at fault, according to the release.
Members from the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, according to the release. Troopers were also assisted by Schuyler Lake and Richfield Springs fire departments.
The incident remains under investigation.
