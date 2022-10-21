Oneonta police said a pedestrian was killed Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle on the James F. Lettis Highway in the city.
According to a media release, the police and fire departments were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. to the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
First responders arrived on the scene at 6:49 p.m. and found Dale Edward Clark, 54, in the roadway. Clark was dead on arrival, according to the release.
Police said the investigation indicates Clark was struck by a single vehicle after leaving the shoulder suddenly and entering the south bound vehicle traffic lane.
The Oneonta Police and Fire Departments were assisted by state troopers, a State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, state Department of Transportation and Oneonta Town Constable.
Police said Friday night the investigation remains open and no additional information would be released at that time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department at 607-432-1111.
