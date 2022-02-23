A pedestrian was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle near Southside Mall in Oneonta on Tuesday, Feb. 22, State Police reported.
Troopers responded about 8:50 p.m. to a call for an accident on state Route 23, several hundred feet east of state Route 28 in the town of Oneonta.
A vehicle “was traveling east on Highway 23 when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” spokeswoman Trooper Aga Dembinska confirmed in an email. The pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued, police said.
