New York State Police are investigating a Sunday, Feb. 21, incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the town of Roxbury.
The pedestrian, Cory B. Davis, 42, of Fleischmanns, was jogging south on county Road 36 with his back to traffic shortly before noon when he turned left directly into the path of a southbound vehicle and was struck, according to a media release.
The driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old unidentified male, stopped and assisted the jogger until emergency crews arrived.
Davis suffered injuries to his head and lower body and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
