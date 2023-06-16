Because of predicted rain, the Arm-of-the-Sea’s theater performance of "A Riparian Rhapsody" scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at West Kortright Centre, has been postponed. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Performance postponed
