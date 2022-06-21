The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will receive a $5,000 grant from Petco this week.
According to a media release from the shelter, the grant will be presented from the national nonprofit Petco Love at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at Petco’s Oneonta store at 5066 State Highway 23.
Petco Love “is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier,” the release said. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It works with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations to facilitate pet adoption.
“Our investment in the SQSPCA is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“This grant from Petco Love supports our rapidly expanding animal welfare operations, serving Otsego County and the surrounding region,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Each year, we provide medical treatment, temporary housing and loving care to a steadily increasing number of animals, including everything from hamsters to horses. Our number of animals cared for annually has jumped from 399 animals in 2015 to 1,162 animals in 2021, and we’ve seen a 250 percent increase in adoptions. This investment in our organization by Petco Love will enable us to keep up with these growing needs.”
The SQSPCA is the primary contracted shelter for dogs-at-large from 20 municipalities in Otsego and Delaware counties.
For more information about the SQSPCA, visit www.sqspca.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org
