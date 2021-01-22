Federal officials said Friday a licensed pharmacist from Unadilla was arrested on drug and firearm charges.
According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mark Mongillo, 31, appeared in federal court in Binghamton Friday on a criminal complaint charging him with methamphetamine distribution charges and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Mongillo was initially arrested and charged by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 20 on New York state law charges. The federal criminal complaint alleges that Mongillo possessed approximately 642 grams of methamphetaminewith the intent to distribute, and also possessed a loaded Glock pistol with a defaced serial number. It also alleges the Mongillo is a licensed pharmacist in the State of New York.
Mongillo was ordered detained after Friday's court appearance.
If convicted of the charges set forth in the federal complaint, the release said, Mongillo faces up life imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum term of 10 years of imprisonment on the drug charge, and up to life imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum term of five years of consecutive imprisonment, on the firearms charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.