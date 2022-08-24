Residents at Mill Creek Estates in the town of Otego have been without water for a week.
Residents of the mobile home park have been without water, intermittently since a water main break that occurred last Thursday and Friday, a problem that was briefly fixed but then broke again.
"We're tired of it, it's been a week," said resident Wayne Sargent.
"You have 80 something houses and for them to go out of water for a week, you need to send someone here to fix it," Sargent said.
Sargent and his wife, Cheryl, are unable to cook or do dishes, which causes them to resort to take out food or microwavable meals, something that isn't very cost effective, Cheryl said.
As a precaution, the state Department of Health issued a Boil Water Order on Aug. 23 after the water break, according to Monica Pomeroy, public information officer.
The main break caused an increased "risk of microbial containments entering the system at the Mill Creek Estates Mobile Home Park," Pomeroy said.
"Once the water main break is fixed and the distribution system is flushed the mobile home park will need to provide two consecutive days of satisfactory confirmation testing to lift the Boil Water Order," she said.
Dave Boulton, a resident of the park for 23 years, said this is the third time a water problem has happened there.
"It's happened before. My wife died in April and we've been here for 23 years. This is the third time its happened and I don't think it has ever taken this long," Boulton said.
According to Boulton, there was a leakage that was fixed, but when the water was turned back on, the main line might have burst.
"We have no water and we can't take a shower. If we turn on the water it's just a trickle and it goes on and off without notice," said Denise Wright, another resident.
Residents of Mill Creek Estates only get notices by mail in regards to water turning on and off, but many of them don't access their mail boxes or can't access them, they said.
"The manager won't come around by everyone's door for a notice and she stopped answering her phone," Wright said.
Due to the lack of running water within the community, Wright said she might have to call her brother in Walton to use his shower.
"Even when we have to boil the water, it tastes horrible. I have dentures so I need to rinse my teeth with water everyday and it tastes awful," Wright said.
Residents have also reported that construction on the water main break started for the first few days, but abruptly stopped. Soon after, there was a power problem involving NYSEG, leading to more construction in the community.
Occupants of the mobile home park have also reported seeing elderly men and women carrying multiple jugs and cases of water, they have also said management has said that it could take another week to fix.
It has also been reported by residents that rent has increased, but very little has been fixed around the park.
Herb Fiederer, owner of Latham Homes and Mill Creek Estates, when approached Wednesday, said, "I don't have any time for you and I don't have any time for a comment."
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
